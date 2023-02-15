InfoComm 2023 Registration is Officially Open for the June Show in Orlando

Registration is officially open for InfoComm 2023 (opens in new tab), set for June 10-16 (exhibits 14-16) at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. The show will explore Pro AV solutions that accelerate productivity and create unforgettable in-person experiences.

“At InfoComm, we bring all facets of the pro AV industry together to see advancements in technology up close, learn new skills, and grow professional networks,” said David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, chief executive officer of AVIXA, producer of InfoComm. “The show provides inspiration on the possibilities of what pro AV can do as well as a forum for conversations on how to weather current day challenges, such as AV supply and labor market. InfoComm is proud to host a full week of productive engagements so we can continue to elevate the practice of pro AV.”

Stunning Show Floor



The InfoComm trade show floor will host more than 600 exhibitors showcasing their latest technology and solutions. The focus will be on conferencing and collaboration; content, production, and streaming, digital signage, learning technology, and audio, with an emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly products that reduce the carbon footprint; interoperability, agnostic, and flexibility demonstrated through partnerships; virtual production end-to-end solutions; and all-in-one products that reduce installation times.

The new Trailblazers Zone will put the spotlight on first-time InfoComm exhibitors, featuring companies with innovative solutions powered by artificial intelligence and augmented reality, and much more. These companies will be prominently featured on the trade show floor where they can wow the InfoComm audience with their solutions. Some of the companies showcased in the Trailblazers Zone include 22 miles, Arti, Displayforce, Esprit Digital, Insta360, Parallax AV Design, SapientX, and Synology.

InfoComm will host show floor tours curated by solution: digital signage, learning, conferencing and collaboration, audio, enterprise IT, and content, production, and streaming. These 90-minute tours led by industry experts will take place on June 14 and 15.

Powerful Partnerships



InfoComm has partnered with strong organizations to deliver enhanced content programming, education, and networking experiences at the 2023 show. These partner programs include an AVUG (AV Users Group) hosted-buyers event, the D=SIGN conference co-produced with the Digital Signage Federation, NSCA’s business program for AV integrators (opens in new tab), and an experiential event hosted by XUSC (Experience United Social Club) at the Museum of Illusions.



“InfoComm is the only trade show in North America focused on pro AV with world renowned exhibitors, an unparalleled education offering, and unique networking experiences for one full week,” said Rochelle Richardson, CEM, senior vice president of expositions and events, AVIXA. “The Pro AV community is vast and filled with an array of important channels and professionals with specific market and solution focuses. We have loyal attendees and exhibitors and have built partnerships with key organizations that bring their unique expertise to the show. At InfoComm, you can experience every facet of the Pro AV industry. If you have anything to do with Pro AV, InfoComm is the place you’ll want to be this June.”

Extensive Education Program

InfoComm 2023 will present a comprehensive education program that includes technical skills training and workshops, manufacturer’s training, solution-focused conferences, and 10 tracks of curated education.

The training program begins on Saturday, June 10, with technical skills courses and Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) prep courses. The curated education program running June 14-16 features the following 10 tracks: audio, business and project management; conferencing and collaboration; content, production, and streaming; design and integration; digital signage; diversity and inclusion; enterprise IT, learning spaces, and live events.

The D=SIGN conference will return to InfoComm on June 14 and 15. Produced in partnership with the Digital Signage Federation, this conference explores the solutions, innovations, and big ideas around digital signage.

After five virtual editions, Congreso AVIXA, presented in Spanish, will make its in-person debut at InfoComm 2023 on Tuesday, June 13. Congreso AVIXA aims to generate a broad conversation among Spanish-speaking AV professionals in which trends, challenges, opportunities, and the role of audiovisual technology in today's world are discussed and analyzed.

Also new this year is the Enterprise IT Conference on June 15 and 16. Sessions will explore modernizing system design in government, network convergence and AV system optimization, hacking your AV network, and more.



InfoComm attendees can also find valuable insights at the Technology Innovation Stage on the show floor June 14-16. These free sessions will provide trend forecasts from technology managers, manufacturers, and industry experts, product announcements, demonstrations, and case studies from exhibitors, and inspiring talks on what’s possible with pro AV.

Returning to InfoComm 2023 is AVIXA Xchange Live, an in-person activation of AVIXA Xchange (opens in new tab), the unique virtual community for the AV industry designed to connect thought leaders, industry-leading solution providers, and innovative manufacturers with AV solution seekers. From Fireside Chats to Big Brainstorms as well as Mixers and Meetups, AVIXA Xchange Live will bring a lineup of engaging opportunities from Wednesday to Friday. Visit the InfoComm room (opens in new tab) on AVIXA Xchange before, during, and after the show for ongoing conversations and the latest news.

Registration for InfoComm 2023 is now officially open at www.infocommshow.org (opens in new tab). Use codes AVTECH or SCN for a free exhibits only pass to gain attendance to the show.