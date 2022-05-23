InfoComm 2022: Severtson to Showcase Pair of Projection Screens— What to Know

Severtson Screens, a global leader in innovative and quality projection screens for the commercial, Pro AV, home theater, and cinema markets, announced it will showcase its popular next generation SAT-4K and TAT-4K Acoustically Transparent projection screens during InfoComm 2022, held in Las Vegas from June 8-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth N2170.

“Our SAT-4K and TAT-4K have received tremendous accolades since their launch, and we are proud to build upon their success with the next generation which features an even finer weave that makes the viewing image even better than before,” explained Aaron White, home theater and Pro AV sales lead at Severtson. “Made in the USA, the SAT-4K and TAT-4K replicate the cinema experience in the home and commercial settings like no other projection screen on the market today.”

[Executive Q&A: Back to Business at InfoComm 22]

The TAT-4K offers the same innovative technology as the SAT-4K, but is designed specifically for installations with incoming ambient light, meeting and exceeding all industry standards for optimum acoustic performance.

The SAT-4K offers a seamless projection screen up to 15 feet, 10 inches, and, like the TAT-4K, is also available as an option for Severtson’s new 4K thin/zero bezel fixed frame projection screen solutions. Acoustically transparent, the entire sound stage can be placed directly behind the screen at the same horizontal axis, allowing the vocals and the special effects to be completely in sync with the brilliant images on display. This will allow for a completely immersive audio and video experience. Available in Impression, Deluxe, and Deluxe Curved configurations, the SAT-4K screen meets or exceeds all industry standards for optimum video and acoustic performance, providing reference quality reproduction of the digital image combined with true fidelity of the original soundtrack.

[InfoComm 2022: Severtson to Showcase New In-Ceiling Projection Screens]

Additional specifications include:

Surface: SAT-4K acoustically woven screen material

Gain: 1.18

Max height: 15 feet, 10 inches (seamless); larger available (with seam)

Viewing angle: 160 degrees

Flame and mildew resistant

“Since its launch, Severtson’s TAT-4K Titanium Acoustically Transparent screens have offered the ultimate viewing experience with the best audio frequency response in the industry,” added White. “The TAT-4K’s uniform pattern weave is unique. With these screens, there is virtually no audio or video scatter. At the same time, the screens preserve superior and deeper contrast in areas with limited light control. Additionally, the titanium-grey shade on the TAT-4K preserves picture contrast even in rooms that are not completely dark, so you get a crisp image that will amaze viewers.”

The TAT-4K is compatible with 2D, Active 3D, 4K, and Laser projection applications. Also available in Impression Series Fixed, Deluxe Series Fixed, Deluxe Curved Series Fixed, Pro, and Cinema Frame configurations, the TAT-4K comes in heights ranging from 37 inches in an Impression Series home theater screen, to 10 feet, 3 inches in a Pro-Frame or cinema screen.

[InfoComm 2022 Tours to Explore Las Vegas' Dazzling Pro AV Sights]

Additional TAT-4K specifications include:

Surface: TAT-4K acoustically woven screen material

Gain: .93

Max height: 10 feet, 3 inches

Viewing angle: 160 degrees

Flame and mildew resistant

Custom and standard sizes are available. Severtson asks that customers contact them directly for individual pricing for their specific needs.

“Severtson Screens is proud to serve the home theater and commercial markets with the same service and quality that has taken the cinema market by storm and cemented us as the industry leader,” White concluded.

[The Nine 2022: Meet 9 Pro AV Superstars]

Founded in 1986, Severtson Corporation continues to be a global leader in innovation and quality. The Severtson family’s extensive experience in manufacturing small home theater screens and large cinema screens has given Severtson Corporation the expertise to meet the needs of the professional and consumer AV markets for both indoor applications as well as large outdoor venues. With its modern campus encompassing multiple production operations including a state-of-the-art robotic application system, Severtson has massive production capabilities and an unusually wide array of screens. The screens range in size from massive movie theaters, comfortable home theaters, and everything in between.