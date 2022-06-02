InfoComm 2022: MSolutions to Showcase Latest Solutions for Collaboration Rooms

MSolutions (opens in new tab), a leading supplier of AV test devices and collaboration solutions, has applied its problem-solving skills to USB transport and connectivity heading into InfoComm 2022. The company, which at ISE 2022 unveiled a broad range of video and audio-conferencing solutions for collaboration rooms, announced a remote USB powering option for its new 4K Ultra HD USB camera, all-in-one 4K soundbar, and third-party PTZ camera systems. MSolutions will also unveil a new USB module for its market-leading MSTestPro AV tester that will help installers verify USB cable and signal integrity.

MSolutions’ new remote powering option was developed to simplify and speed deployment processes for installers inside meeting and learning spaces. The application removes the need for a separate power source, and instead powers 12-volt cameras direct from MSolutions’ MS-6U1C extender over a single category cable for distances up to 333 feet (100 meters)—and with zero latency.

[MSolutions Showcased New AV Portfolio at ISE—Here's What You Missed] (opens in new tab)

“We added this important feature with the systems integrator in mind,” said Eliran Toren, CEO, MSolutions. “Consider an AV integration project inside a university lecture hall or auditorium that specifies a ceiling-mount position for the camera. Remote powering from our extenders removes the expense of bringing in electrical contractors to add local power outlets. This is an open, plug-and-play solution that is viable with any camera powered by 12 volts, simplifying life for installers while saving significant labor costs for end users.”

The MS-6U1C extender set is an entry-level USB-C solution that offers uncompressed extension of USB data, ideally for USB-C PTZ cameras, hard drives, laptops, and other USB-C peripherals. The new extender set, along with the more feature-rich, five-input, USB 3.0-compatible MS-6U41A extender set, are both compatible with the company’s new MS-4KCam USB camera and MS-BEAM2 soundbar, which features an integrated tracking camera. All four products will receive their US debuts at InfoComm.

USB Testing

(Image credit: MSolutions)

MSolutions will also officially add USB-C testing to its popular MS-TestPro handheld AV test devices, which today is globally recognized as the first handheld, portable AV test device to all-inclusively support HDBaseT, HDMI and IP testing. Users simply connect the new MSolutions UCT module to the MS-TestPro 104 (MS104B) tester to immediately start testing for structural cable integrity and signal presence. For example, installers can test the USB cable wire by wire to ensure that the cable can cleanly transport the signal. That includes confirming the existence of all necessary wires under the shield and verifying if any are damaged.

Additionally, the UCT module will confirm that the appropriate amount of bandwidth exists to carry a specific type of USB signal and confirm power consumption levels from USB devices. For example, USB-C signal failure typically happens when the transmitting device and cable cannot provide the amount of power required for the signal.

[The Inside Track—Straight from InfoComm Exhibitors] (opens in new tab)

“Unlike HDMI, the USB-C signal itself does not just die,” said Ariel Marcus, CTO, MSolutions. “Power is lost over the cable, and that causes signal attenuation and the signal to toggle between detected and not detected. The receiving device, such as a camera, soundbar or touchscreen, is consuming power. That causes a voltage drop on the cable. Our UCT module will provide technicians with a measured parameter that precisely details whether the extender and cable can power the receiving device. That data, which our tester will automatically display on its GUI, will offer guidance on whether a different extender, cable or power supply is required.”

According to Marcus, the UCT module can test signal integrity across the USB-C spectrum. “We can tell if the USB-C cable can support USB 2.0 and USB 3.0,” said Marcus. “We can even test Display Port mode to USB-C, which is unique to MSolutions.”