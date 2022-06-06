InfoComm 2022: Biamp Makes Integrator Jobs Easier, User Experiences Extraordinary

Biamp (opens in new tab), a leading supplier of professional audiovisual solutions, will showcase a full portfolio of AV solutions that simplify installations while delivering extraordinary user experiences at booth W2603 and audio demo room W212 during InfoComm 2022 in Las Vegas. The company promises dynamic demonstrations that will include Parlé audio and video conferencing bars, Vidi conferencing cameras, Apprimo touch interfaces, Impera control systems, Devio SCX conferencing hubs, Desono EX loudspeakers, TesiraFORTÉ X premium conference room processors, and NPX network paging stations, among other products.

"We're thrilled to be back at InfoComm where we will be demonstrating two years' worth of innovation that have resulted in a robust suite of new products — and new product categories—that make it easier than ever for AV professionals to purchase and integrate end-to-end systems," said Joe Andrulis, executive vice president of corporate development at Biamp. "Biamp has worked tirelessly to introduce a new breed of solutions that provide high-performance quality without the high costs, complicated installations, or obtrusive form factors of the past, and we're excited to share these with our customers and partners."

At the show, Biamp's Parlé audio and video conferencing bars—Best in Show award winners at ISE (opens in new tab)—will be making their North American debut. This line of professional-grade audiovisual conferencing solutions for small to medium-sized rooms combines Biamp's Beamtracking microphones, smart loudspeakers, advanced signal processing, an optional 4K camera with auto-framing, and Biamp Launch, the company's automated deployment and tuning technology, in one plug-and-play speaker bar that delivers a premium conferencing experience. The ABC 2500 Audio Bar includes a 27-element microphone array with Beamtracking technology to actively track and intelligently mix conversations around the room and two smart speakers that actively adjust speaker performance. The VBC 2500 Video Bar adds a 4K ePTZ camera that automatically identifies, focuses on, and frames active meeting participants. Installation is simple: Connect a USB cable to a UC system or Biamp's Devio SCR-10 and press the Biamp Launch button.

The Vidi family of conferencing cameras, including the recently announced Vidi 150 (opens in new tab), are professional-grade conferencing cameras suited for huddle rooms and small and medium-sized conference rooms. The Vidi 150 has all the features of the Vidi 100— which was introduced last year—including a 4K camera with a 120-degree field of view, 8MP sensor, and a built-in mic array. It also adds important new capabilities including manual electronic pan/tilt/zoom (ePTZ) with user-definable presets, automatic participant framing and ePTZ, all controllable by an included remote. With the introduction of the Vidi 150 last month, Biamp has enhanced the Vidi 100 camera to add support for manual ePTZ also controllable via a newly included remote. The family's premium Vidi 250, a Red Dot award winner for industrial design, is ideal for small to medium-sized rooms and includes a 12MP sensor that supports 4K video with a 120-degree field of view, electronic pan-tilt-zoom with no image degradation, premium optics, a built-in microphone array, and smooth automatic participant framing, zoom, and focus functionality.

(Image credit: Biamp)

Biamp's new Apprimo Touch 8i is an 8-inch touch control panel, joining Biamp's TEC-X control pads, and 4-inch, 7-inch, and 10-inch touch panels within the Apprimo family of touch interfaces. The Apprimo Touch 8i is Biamp's first touch panel to integrate a touch interface with the company's Impera control technology to deliver a convenient all-in-one solution. Reducing hardware and installation time, the Apprimo Touch 8i features a powerful processor that controls up to 20 IP-based devices. It is configured with Biamp's Project Designer, an easy and intuitive drag-and-drop control system design program that supports all Impera control products and lets users quickly and easily design a complete room control system. The sleek, modern design of the Touch 8i complements any room and offers single cable installation to easily mount flat on a wall, angled on a wall, or on a table.

The company's Impera control systems feature simple configuration-based set up and clear, attractive user interfaces for controlling both Biamp and third-party devices. The family is comprised of a mature portfolio of solutions field-tested in hundreds of thousands of installations, including independent controllers, a broad line of control pads (keypads with integrated controllers), and controllable relays. Impera control systems are easily configured in Project Designer.

The Desono EX, another Red Dot award winner, is a sleek, modern line of high-quality, high-performance surface mount loudspeakers for high-fidelity music or speech reinforcement. Designed for indoor and outdoor use with time-saving installation features, the Desono EX Series includes 6.5-inch, 8-inch, and 10-inch two-way coaxial loudspeakers as well as a 10-inch subwoofer. All full-range models include 70V/100V transformers and low-impedance inputs.

The TesiraFORTÉ X premium open-architecture meeting room processors are designed to accommodate demanding conferencing applications in which customization is essential. The series combines the advanced signal processing of the original TesiraFORTÉ system with streamlined network connectivity and a uniquely small industrial design, simplifying meeting room deployments by providing all the connectivity and processing required in a single device. There are three models available: the X 400, X 800, and X 1600 with four, eight, and 16 channels of AEC (acoustic echo cancellation), respectively—enough for up to 16 Biamp Parlé Beamtracking microphones. Each unit is compact enough to be installed anywhere and includes mounting hardware ideal for installation on a wall or behind a display. The series supports both Dante™ and AVB out of the box, making integration with other AV components simple and flexible. It also offers fast and simple setup with Biamp Launch.

The Devio SCX conference room signal processors deliver extraordinary audio quality and deploy with groundbreaking ease and speed, thanks to Biamp Launch. Devio SCX is available in two models: Devio SCX 400 supports up to four Parlé microphones, and Devio SCX 800 supports up to eight. Joining the existing Devio SCR-20 and SCR-25 models targeting smaller spaces, the expanded Devio line lets users enjoy the simplicity of Devio in a wide range of meeting spaces, from huddle rooms up to the largest conference rooms. Devio SCX includes five (four PoE+-powered) network ports to connect other Biamp devices, along with a USB port to connect to UC host platforms. It is also the first Devio product to feature VoIP, an important feature for larger meeting spaces. Both Devio SCX and TesiraFORTÉ X were recognized for industrial design with a Red Dot award.

The NPX network paging stations from Biamp are a series of stylish and intelligent convenience paging stations that can be used with Biamp Tesira processors and Cambridge sound management systems to add convenience paging to a wide variety of business audio applications. They are PoE-powered, featuring 16 paging priority levels, default and customizable preambles, and push-button security access to authorized users only. They also allow for stored message playback for fast and convenient broadcasts. Four gooseneck or handheld microphones options are available: the four-button NPX G1040 gooseneck, 10-button NPX G1100 gooseneck, four-button NPX H1040 handheld, and 10-button NPX H1100 handheld. Both the handheld (on coiled cord) and gooseneck options can be mounted on the wall or tabletop for a total of eight product configurations, with all components required for either mounting option included. NPX paging stations have won both a Red Dot award and a Good Design award.