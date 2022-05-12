Biamp Launches Vidi 150 Conferencing Camera—Features and Facts

Biamp, a leading supplier of professional audiovisual solutions, today announced the launch of Vidi 150, a new professional-grade conferencing camera for meeting spaces ranging from huddle rooms to small and medium-sized conference rooms. The introduction of the Vidi 150 expands Biamp's portfolio of high-performance audiovisual solutions for modern meeting rooms, creating a full line of conferencing cameras and offering a range of features to enable high-quality video conferences with extraordinary simplicity and ease of use.

"Conferencing cameras are crucial to the complete collaboration experience our customers expect," said Joe Andrulis, executive vice president of corporate development at Biamp. "The recently announced Vidi 100 is receiving excellent feedback for its value and essential features. Now the Vidi 150 joins our line of conferencing cameras, offering new auto-framing functionality and providing our customers with a wider array of video options to meet their unique conferencing needs."

The Vidi 150 has all the features of the Vidi 100 including a 4K camera with a 120-degree field of view, 8MP sensor, and a built-in mic array. It also adds important new capabilities including manual electronic pan/tilt/zoom (ePTZ) with user-definable presets, automatic participant framing and ePTZ, all controllable by an included remote. With the introduction of the Vidi 150, Biamp is enhancing the current Vidi 100 camera to add support for manual ePTZ also controllable via a newly included remote. Designed for small and medium-sized rooms and huddle spaces, both the Vidi 100 and 150 are cost-effective solutions offering excellent picture and audio quality.

The Vidi 100 and 150 join the previously announced premium Vidi 250 conferencing camera to create a complete line of professional-grade cameras providing a continuum of capability. The Vidi 250 is designed for small to medium-sized rooms and includes a 12MP sensor that supports 4K video with a 120-degree field of view while allowing for electronic pan-tilt-zoom with no image degradation. Advanced features include premium optics that eliminate image distortion and smooth automatic participant framing, zoom, and focus functionality, along with a built-in microphone array. Flexible mounting options let the camera be positioned above, below, or to either side of a display, or off any wall. The feature-packed camera is ideal for virtually any conferencing application.