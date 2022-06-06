InfoComm 2022: AtlasIED to Showcase Expanded IPX Family and More

AtlasIED will be at InfoComm 2022 in booth #W2323 showcasing its latest Pro AV solutions from June 8-10 in Las Vegas. Highlights will include AtlasIED's first wave of Dante-enabled loudspeakers, the HPA Series Amplifier, and expanded IPX family.

AtlasIED launches first wave of Dante-enabled loudspeakers at InfoComm 2022

Recognizing the importance of flexibility, scalability and interoperability in designing sound system solutions, AtlasIED (opens in new tab) is showcasing three new Dante-enabled PoE loudspeakers with onboard DSP at InfoComm 2022. This initial launch represents just the first of an expanded offering that increases the functionality and control of Dante-enabled loudspeakers across the entire AtlasIED ecosystem of connected products.

“Dante has proven to be the networked audio solution of choice for the commercial sound and AV industry, and our customers have been asking for Dante-enabled loudspeakers for the ease of installation and outstanding scalability and control that the platform brings,” said Tom Lureman, director of engineering and product management, AtlasIED. “These three new loudspeaker products are out-of-the-box Dante network ready, are PoE powered, and have built-in DSP for excellent flexibility and control—giving integrators and users maximum flexibility and performance in their system designs.”

The Dante platform is a complete Audio-over-IP solution that allows audio to transport over standard 1GB ethernet networks. Dante replaces point-to-point analog and digital connections with software-based routing, effortlessly sending audio channels anywhere on the network with perfect digital fidelity. AtlasIED is launching three Dante-enabled loudspeaker products at InfoComm 2022:

The DA-APX Paging Horn for outdoor use with an IP-56 rating.

The DA-22SYS 2x2 Ceiling Tile Loudspeaker featuring an eight-inch coaxial speaker optimized for voice intelligibility.

The DA-PM8GD Pendant Mounted Loudspeaker equipped with an eight-inch, high-efficiency coaxial speaker.

All three models are PoE powered, Dante ready, and feature onboard DSP capabilities that allow for Level and EQ adjustments, SoundMasking applications, Speaker Tuning and more—all of which can also be accessed remotely via the AtlasIED Discover application.

AtlasIED Discover is a deployment and management application that simplifies and expands the remote control of installed networked devices. Available as a free download, Discover scans the network and recognizes individual speakers and can then facilitate firmware and configuration updates, system controls and more. Discover lets users view and download system logs and important status information to ensure optimum system health.

HPA Series Amplifier packs high power into compact units

Answering the call for a lighter and more energy efficient amplifier that delivers plenty of juice, AtlasIED is adding the HPA2408 to its existing high-power amplifier (HPA) series that has become popular across a wide range of venues including night clubs, houses of worship, convention centers, arenas, hotels, retail centers, and more.

The new compact, lightweight HPA2408 comes with eight 300-watt channels that can each power four-ohm, eight-ohm, 70-volt or 100-volt speaker loads. It is designed with a Generation II Class D Output topology that generates sound quality similar to a Class AB amplifier. The HPA2408 also sports a front panel display featuring stepped level controls protected by a security cover.

Optimized for energy efficiency, it meets most low energy requirements for an amplifier of its size and features a unique output stage, low resistance, direct couple thermal transfer design that speeds system cooldown. Along with outputting high-powered, cost-effective and dependable amplification, the HPA2408 remains stable during fluctuating power conditions while also tailoring and limiting the amount of AC required in any given application.

The HPA2408 also gives venues the option to add networked audio capabilities to their setup, thanks to an included accessory card slot for an optional DAC8 Dante Card. Additional features include remote turn on, fault reporting and balanced line inputs with sensitivity settings.

AtlasIED expands its award-winning IPX Family

Audiovisual professionals looking to integrate a flexible, scalable, easy-to-use life safety audio platform for their customers now have new options available from AtlasIED. As a recognized leader in the pro-audio industry for over 85 years, AtlasIED expands its award-winning IPX Series of IP endpoints to address the needs of educational institutions, healthcare facilities, industrial facilities, corporate buildings and other environments seeking comprehensive, reliable mass communication, and public address solutions.

The IPX Series delivers a wide range of coverage options by offering a variety of IP endpoint solutions to enhance a facility’s existing VoIP or SIP communications platform for routine and emergency use. With the introduction of the first outdoor-specific endpoint and the first Android phone console in the IPX family, integrators now have the required form factors for a single-brand, cohesive, dependable campus-wide communication system.

“We continue to expand our IPX line to bring the greatest level of variation possible to facilities seeking a fully fleshed out mass notification and emergency response system,” said Alex Puorro, vice president of IP endpoints, AtlasIED. “With the introduction of our new outdoor paging horn and touchscreen IP phone console, we offer a comprehensive, highly-reliable solution that facility safety and security professionals can rely on to meet their unique needs.”

The new IP-APX is an IP-56 rated, weather-resistant, constant directivity loudspeaker that features a high-output horn for clear, intelligible sound in any outdoor environment. The IP-APX can be wall or pole mounted to accommodate parking lots, athletic fields and other areas where day-to-day communications and critical emergency notifications must be delivered with highly intelligible audio quality and coverage. The paging horn registers as a communication endpoint directly within Singlewire’s Informacast, AtlasIED’s GCK, and Syn-Apps’ Revolution advanced notification applications.

The new AtlasIED IP-CONSOLE-GH is the first IPX endpoint to offer an Android phone from which users can deploy pre-recorded or live announcements by zone or throughout a building or campus. In addition to the handheld IP phone, the console features a 10-inch touchscreen interface and a gooseneck microphone. With the IP-CONSOLE-GH, administrators can send multicast messages directly to a facility’s network of IPX speakers en masse, offering intuitive messaging support for software such as Singlewire’s Informacast. The new console runs on the Android 9.0 operating system and supports both Bluetooth and WiFi capabilities.