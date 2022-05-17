InfoComm 2022: AIMS to Host First-of-its-Kind IPMX AV-Over-IP Interoperability Demo

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) will host its first live interoperability demonstration of Internet Protocol Media Experience (IPMX)—a set of standards-based protocols designed to ensure interoperability for AV-over-IP—at InfoComm 2022, June 8-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The first-of-a-kind demo will take place at AIMS Booth W1067 and will feature networking equipment and hardware and software nodes running both IPMX and SMPTE ST 2110, the standards suite on which IPMX is based. The demo will also highlight gateways between IPMX and other protocols, developer kits, and elements of IPMX-enabled AV-over-IP workflows.

Demo partners include Arista Networks, Cisco Systems, intoPix SA, Macnica, Matrox, Ross Video Limited, and many others.

"With this noteworthy IPMX interoperability demo at InfoComm 2022, we're passing a critical milestone on the AIMS roadmap for open-standards-based media over IP," said Sam Recine, chair of the Pro AV Working Group at AIMS. "We're demonstrating the technical viability of IPMX in terms of multivendor interoperability, and that alone is exciting. But what's also significant about this demo is the high level of industry support it signals, with leading manufacturers building IPMX support into their products—and more companies continually joining those ranks—as we move toward a more flexible, dynamic IP-based future for Pro AV."

IPMX implements a standards-based approach based on SMPTE ST 2110, with features and capabilities that target the specific needs of the Pro AV industry. In addition to simplifying implementation of SMPTE ST 2110 and ensuring interoperability for AV-over-IP systems, IPMX incorporates other features tailored to Pro AV installations. These features include AMWA NMOS IS-04 and IS-05 for discovery, registration, and connection management, as well as specifications for copy protection and security.