InfoComm 2020 to Introduce the Live Events Experience

InfoComm 2020 returns to Las Vegas June 13-19, 2020, and will introduce the Live Events Experience (LEX). This new show feature will present a breadth of AV technology in live events through performances and provide behind-the-scenes access to an interactive tech playground for attendees to test event activations. The stage lineup will also include conversations with technology professionals on topics ranging from the surge of AV adoption in esports to overall trends in the performance and entertainment world.

"Pro AV plays a significant role in creating exciting live experiences," said Rochelle Richardson, CEM, senior vice president of expositions and events for the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association (AVIXA), producer of InfoComm. "By 2024, live event solutions are expected to reach $33.7 billion in revenue globally. With such a thriving market, this year we're adding more live events programming in addition to the already successful Live Events Pavilion. Event producers for concerts, theater performances, and corporate events come to InfoComm to see the latest advancements in lighting control, video projection, audio, and so much more. The Live Events Experience will be the stomping ground for them to get inspired."

In addition to an array of discussions with technology professionals, the LEX stage will feature live performances throughout the week at InfoComm. On Thursday, June 18, the dance performance group iLuminate, a finalist on America's Got Talent, will take the stage. iLuminate mixes wearable LED technologies with choreography performed in the dark to create the ultimate performing arts experience.

Founder Miral Kotb has programmed iLuminate's technology for Grammy-winning musicians Christina Aguilera, The Black Eyed Peas, and Death Cab for Cutie, and shows such as Dancing with the Stars and the American Music Awards. Kotb was a keynote presenter at AVIXA's TIDE Conference at InfoComm 2019. More exciting performers joining the LEX stage will be announced in coming weeks.

InfoComm is also hosting a half-day Live Events Conference on Thursday, June 18, which will focus on the rapidly changing corporate events landscape and how AV professionals can adapt to the growing demands.

With the addition of LEX, InfoComm 2020 has expanded into the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, adding to the existing Central and North Halls. The South Hall is the first drop-off point for InfoComm shuttle buses and features an additional large registration/badge pickup area. The South Hall is also home to the Live Events Pavilion, a second Audio Pavilion, and New Exhibitor Pavilion.

