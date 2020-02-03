InfoComm China 2020 Postponed Due to Coronavirus Worries

Due to Coronavirus concerns, InfoCommAsia 2020 has been postponed.

(Image credit: InfoCommAsia Pte Ltd,)

On Jan. 30, the World Health Organization declared a public health emergency of international concern to promote and coordinate international efforts and enhanced preparedness in response to the Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak.

"To ensure the safety of our exhibitors and attendees and in support of the Chinese government’s efforts to contain the spread of the virus, InfoCommAsia—the organizer of Beijing InfoComm China 2020—has decided to postpone the show, which was scheduled to take place from March 26-28," show organizers said in a statement.

"While we understand that this may cause (an) inconvenience, the safety of all our exhibitors and attendees is of prime importance, and we made this decision with their best interest in mind," said Richard Tan, executive director of InfoCommAsia. "We will continue to monitor this fluid situation as it evolves and keep all exhibitors and attendees updated."

Show organizers says new dates for InfoComm China 2020 will be announced as soon as possible.