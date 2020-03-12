INFiLED Opens New U.S. Service Center

INFiLED, trading as INFI Group, has opened a service center in Los Angeles, CA to provide service and support to all current and new customers across North America.

“America is a major market with many of our key customers having headquarters here,” said Eddie Guo, CEO of INFI Group, Inc. “INFiLED is committed to the expansion of its service and training centers globally and this is a further commitment to this ongoing program, ensuring the highest level of customer and product service and support.”

“Our new facilities are not only strategically positioned and well-stocked with spare parts, but also offer full training and demonstration rooms to further empower our clients and technology experts,” added Guo. “We welcome all of our clients to visit our new facilities and look forward to strengthening our relationships in 2020 and beyond."