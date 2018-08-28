Industry Vet Paul Hales Launches Theory Audio Design

Paul Hales, 30-year loudspeaker engineer, AV industry veteran, and owner of audio manufacturer Pro Audio Technology (PRO), has launched of Theory Audio Design (Theory). Theory is a manufacturer of loudspeakers and amplified loudspeaker controllers; the company will make its debut at CEDIA 2018 in Sound Room 14.

“PRO continues to thrive and is a leading brand in elite home theater and distributed audio systems around the world,” said Hales. “With Theory, my goal was to bring the thrilling sound for which my products are known to a broader audience, and that is exactly what we’ve done. The performance and design of the Theory products are extraordinary. I cannot wait to show off these ground-breaking products at CEDIA 2018.”

The first seven models of Theory loudspeakers and amplified loudspeaker controllers will ship in Q1 2019, with additional models introduced throughout the year. For more information on Theory Audio Design, visit theoryaudiodesign.com.