Immersive, Projection Mapped Lobby Greets Visitors and Employees

New York-based Bravo Media Productions welcomes clients and employees back to its studio for in-person filming and meetings by treating them to an immersive visual experience as soon as the elevator doors open to the main lobby.

Bravo Media Productions offers full-service creative strategy, development, and production for traditional and experiential media. Through motion graphics, projection mapping, interactive displays, LED, and more, Bravo’s team of creators develop and produce dynamic experiences designed to enhance engagement.

A full 360 degrees of stunning imagery is projection-mapped onto the lobby walls from eight NEC NP-P506QL 4K projectors mounted on the ceiling. The projectors' laser light source ensure images are bright and detailed despite the lighted lobby. Six projectors are hung in landscape mode and two are in portrait mode. Edge-blending helps to create a seamless and immersive experience. To handle the large resolution needed, Bravo built a custom media server that satisfies the eight outputs needed.

Creating Magic

“Projection gives an element of surprise that you can’t get from any other medium,” said Tim Donovan, president of Bravo Media Productions. “When used to its fullest extent, it has the ability to create a sense of magic, leaving viewers wondering, how did they do that? It’s a technology that can provide an impactful experience regardless of the size of the installation and canvas you are working with.”

“We recommend projectors to so many of our clients because of the flexibility in creating content—it’s second to none,” said Donovan. “It’s a less expensive hardware option and can deliver that same impact—if not more—for the immersive experience clients are looking for today.”

A full 360 degrees of imagery is projection-mapped onto the lobby walls using eight NEC NP-P506QL 4K projectors mounted on the ceiling. (Image credit: Sharp / NEC, Bravo Media )

The Right Projector

NEC’s projectors were chosen for Bravo’s studio because dollar for dollar when compared against competing products, their team determined they provided the most value and best performance in this category and had capabilities to project in the nonconforming sizes they needed. Donovan’s team also relied on Bravo’s history of using NEC products and the proven uptime and responsiveness of their customer service.

A projector offers so many more capabilities than just a 16x9 aspect ratio projection onto a screen. When dreaming up new digital possibilities for a space, event, or production, it’s important to take all the capabilities of projection into consideration. Production teams could be missing a huge opportunity to innovate and create a visual illusion that moves the needles for their business.

