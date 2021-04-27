Sharp/NEC Announces MediaPlayer Kit Powered by Raspberry Pi

The What: Sharp NEC Display Solutions has launched a new MPi4 NEC MediaPlayer Kit to augment large-format display solutions, giving customers access to an advanced media player solution and content management system (CMS) capabilities.

The What Else: The NEC MediaPlayer is a modular plug-and-play digital signage solution that comes pre-installed on a 32GB NEC Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 to swiftly integrate or retrofit inside any NEC large-format display that offers the slot for Raspberry Pi CM4. The new NEC MESSAGE Series MPi4 line-up displays already combine professional display technology with a pre-installed Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 running the NEC MediaPlayer.

The MediaPlayer allows the remote operation of individual or multiple screen setups, browser-based playlists, content distribution, and centralized device management. For specific feature demands, the MediaPlayer also grants switching to third-party CMSs directly.

“With the MPi4 NEC MediaPlayer kit, immersive real-time visual experiences are faster and easier to set up than ever,” said Erik Elbert, senior product manager, large format displays and computing technologies. “It will greatly help our customers present dynamic, up-to-date information and advertising to their target audiences. We consider our MPi4 display bundles as an out-of-the-box solution—you don’t need to be a digital display expert to just plug it in and gain access to a world of new capabilities.”

The Bottom Line: When bundled with any new NEC large-format display, the MediaPlayer kit is well suited to meet the needs of retail, quick-service restaurants, transportation, and corporate environments as well as leisure and museum applications.