Sharp NEC Adds New Models to Desktop Display Family

The What: Sharp NEC Display is expanding its desktop display family with the new AccuSync AS271F and MultiSync E273F. Suitable for corporate, financial, entertainment and education environments, the new desktop displays offer flexibility and value.

The What Else: NEC's AccuSync line is now complete with the addition of its largest model, the AS271F, providing a sleek design and updated connectivity. The wide-screen display features three-sided narrow bezels and a thin cabinet, internal speakers, and mounting ability on an arm or wall mount. The AS271F connectivity offers flexibility and meets the many demands of work environments with HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA connection. The display also features a tilt adjustable stand for added comfort and works well for side-by-side display usage.

The new MultiSync E273F, a 27-inch enterprise and ultra-narrow LED-backlit desktop monitor, is ideal for corporate environments. Designed to enhance work performance, this widescreen model features IPS panel technology with wide viewing angles and ergonomic adjustability including dual-direction pivot. The comprehensive, digital-only input panel, including DisplayPort, HDMI and USB Type-C, connects with the latest peripherals with digital connections and future-proofs your investment.

The Bottom Line: NEC says its MultiSync E Series is the only display series in the industry in which the manufacturer includes in the purchase price a thin/zero client mounting plate for easy installation, further adding to its value.