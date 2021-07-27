Sharp NEC Adds New Digital Cinema Projector Series

The Bottom Line: The NC1202L projector includes superior dust protection with NEC's patented heat exchanger along with a newly developed and sealed optical engine. Its one-touch operation, keypad layout, and memory functions provide simplicity for the user. Additionally, with no exhaust system required, this projector is suitable for both floor and ceiling installation, making it highly versatile for both physical installation and content playback

The What: Sharp NEC Display Solutions is expanding its digital cinema projector series with the new NC1202L laser light source projector. Designed specifically for smaller screens at 7,000 lumens, the NC1202L is targeted to standard sized movie theaters or projection booths requiring high-quality cinema projection.

The What Else: The NC1202L's built-in laser light source provides approximately 50,000 hours of expected usage, ensuring maintenance-free operation with no need for lamp replacement and eco-friendly power consumption. As a result, theatre operators can benefit from a reduced overall total operational cost and a greater per seat revenue. It also features high frame rate (HFR) capability and 2K DCI-compliant cinema quality producing brilliant imagery, and is bright enough to display 14 feet-L on screens up to 39.4 feet in DCI color. Additionally, it can play captivating 3D content, an increasingly essential element of the latest movies and media.