How to Win a DIGI Award

Let's be honest—the digital signage industry is pretty freaking cool. From mega-screens lighting up Times Square to a video wall in a corporate lobby to a massive retail experience, digital signage (and the technology behind it) is always interesting.

Show off your stellar installations and digital signage products by entering Digital Signage Magazine's 2021 DIGI Awards.

But before you submit your entries, read the tips below to increase your odds of taking home a win...

1. Tell Your Story

Your entry form is a blank slate—use it for more than specs (although you should include those as well). This is your chance to tell the judges the thought process behind the creation of your digital signage installation or product. Tell us why this install left your customer satisfied or how your product rocked the digital signage world.

2. Dust Off That Lens Cap

A picture is worth a thousand words. Send in images that will take the judges' breath away ... or at least that make them feel like they're right there in your installation or looking directly at your product.

Got video? Include the link so we can see things in action.

3. Don't Be Shy

Being humble can be a positive quality, but not when it comes to the 2021 DIGI Awards! Take a moment to celebrate your hard work and don't mince words when you tell us exactly how awesome your product or installation is.

Best of luck in your 2021 DIGI Awards entry!

