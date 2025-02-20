John Reed Fitness Sets the Gym Audio Experience on Its Ear

Launched in 2016, JOHN REED Fitness, part of the global fitness conglomerate RSG Group, set out with a vision to combine fitness, music, lifestyle, and design in one place. By investing time and resources into creating an immersive experience full of sound and visual stimulation, members are encouraged to interact with each other and in every aspect of the club.

Tom Breu, director of music programming and AV integration for RSG Group brands in North America (Image credit: Bose Professional)

Tom Breu, director of music programming and AV integration for all RSG brands in North America, recognizes how important music is to the gym experience: “For us, music is essential to a great workout experience. That’s why we make the effort to create all the music programming in-house.”

The combination of beautiful spaces and hand-curated playlists experienced through an amazing sound system provides an exceptional training experience unmatched by other gyms.

Throughout the day JOHN REED offers signature group fitness classes, live DJ sets, and events incorporating music as a central theme.

The design philosophy for each club is unique. The themes are inspired by the location and are individually developed. The incorporation of local artists’ work reflects a dedication to supporting and showcasing the talent of the community. It adds an authentic and culturally enriching dimension to the club’s design. The absence of TVs reinforces a focus on creating a different kind of fitness and social experience for its members.

Opening its second U.S. location in Dallas, Texas, in early 2022, RSG Group wanted a sound system that would give JOHN REED members the best possible music experience. The key to reaching this goal was to analyze each room and its unique purpose with regard to the desired sound pressure level while guaranteeing evenly distributed sound coverage with high density and bass impact throughout the space.

The audio equipment needed to not only provide the highest sound quality possible, but for aesthetic reasons it also needed to be completely integrated into the overall aesthetics, blending into the design concept in an unobtrusive manner.

(Image credit: Bose Professional)

A Cutting Edge Solution

RSG Group has successfully worked with Bose Professional all across Europe for decades. Former CEO and President of RSG Group North America, Sebastian Schoepe, brought this sound expertise and relationship to the United States.

For the JOHN REED Dallas location, RSG Group and its partners created a unique audio strategy using Bose Professional EdgeMax loudspeaker as the centerpiece. While these loudspeakers were initially intended for in-ceiling installation in conference rooms and other large gathering areas, they were adapted to work throughout the club’s industrial, open-ceiling layout.

(Image credit: Bose Professional)

Custom-made enclosures for the EdgeMax EM180 and EM90 loudspeakers enabled the team to hang them as pendant-style fixtures throughout all open ceiling areas. This design approach provided full control over the music direction while seamlessly blending them into the overall aesthetic.

In addition to 80 EdgeMax loudspeakers, the full Bose Professional solution also includes 34 DesignMax DM6SE loudspeakers and 10 MB210-WR subwoofers. The entire system is powered by PowerMatch PM8500N amplifiers and controlled by a ControlSpace EX-1280C DSP.

Commenting on the music challenges in the fitness space, Breu recalled, “RSG’s audio design process starts with the equipment layout. Once we know a machine or rack is pointing in a certain direction, we place the loudspeakers so the person working out is facing into the music. Music coming from behind can be irritating. As there are very many unique aspects to consider, we make sure to do the loudspeaker layout in-house as well.”

(Image credit: Bose Professional)

Another instance of crafting the perfect soundscape is evident in the functional training/boot camp area. Here, an array of design elements, such as large industrial fans and mannequins adorned with mirrors creating a disco ball effect, surrounds the space. The entire area is oriented inward, with EdgeMax loudspeakers positioned along the perimeter to deliver maximum volume for the DJ-driven signature workout “Boost Club.” Even though the sound pressure level (SPL) in this area during these classes is 10dB higher than in the rest of the gym, the EdgeMax loudspeakers ensure that the energy is precisely directed where it’s needed.

(Image credit: Bose Professional)

In JOHN REED locations, one of the primary challenges is a powerful bass. For the entire Dallas project, MB210-WR subwoofers were strategically placed throughout the facility. It is worth noting the EdgeMax loudspeakers played a crucial role in delivering impactful bass response due to their extended bandwidth and SPL capabilities. This combination helped realize the workout experience envisioned by Breu.

“We also like the warmth EdgeMax loudspeakers deliver—the whole frequency range is amazing. When we want it to be really loud, it can be. But even at a moderate level it sounds really energizing and is able to push you to your limits. Before Bose Professional’s EdgeMax, it was a lot harder to achieve that,” Breu explained.

Now, everyone who walks into the Dallas location is blown away by an experience, unlike any other fitness club. As club members walk through the different rooms, they experience even, consistent audio with bass presence everywhere—regardless of ceiling height or room dimensions. Many rooms sit at 70 dBA allowing members to comfortably chat, yet still feel the music.

From the custom open-ceiling pendants to the in-ceiling mounted loudspeakers, the focal point remains on the art pieces, design, and a total fitness experience that is completed by the high-energy music. Members are immediately drawn into the aesthetic, sound quality, and club-like vibe.

With EdgeMax located throughout the club, JOHN REED Dallas gained the benefits of foreground loudspeakers—pristine sound quality and strong sound pressure—while maintaining the design aesthetics and other functionalities of a background loudspeaker.

For Breu and all of his RSG colleagues, the experience of working directly with Bose Professional was essential to designing a successful solution. “I always had the help from Bose Professional experts. They took the time to explain how the systems work best and were always supportive and listened to our ideas,” he said. “Their team has the expertise and personal approach that allowed our visions to become reality.”