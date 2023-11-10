How LED Screens Elevate the Learning Experience at a School of Economics

Alfalite has collaborated with its partner Caverion at The Norwegian School of Economics (NHH) in Bergen and has installed a nearly 30x7 foot (9x2 meter) Alfalite ModularpixPro 1.5 LED screen with ORIM technology.

Founded in 1936, NHH is a European teaching and research institution in Norway for the fields of management and business administration. The installation was part of the renovation project of the NHH carried out by Caverion to improve energy efficiency and save costs by modernizing the existing 129,000-plus-square-foot (12,000-square-meter) building.

[You Got to See this Enormous 92-Foot Video Wall]

(Image credit: Alfalite)

The Alfalite LED screen was mounted in NHH's biggest auditorium in Bergen. "We've answered our customers' demand for a high-quality display by replacing four projectors with the Alfalite LED screen," explained Torodd Lund, business development manager AV, Caverion Norge AS.

Equipped with ORIM (Optical Resin Injection Module) technology—an LED panel termination system using optical resin injection that improves precision between modules (<0.5 mm) and provides an extended horizontal and vertical viewing angle of 175 degrees—the panels have enhanced antistatic protection (ESD > 10kV), heat dissipation parameters, and resistance to impact, liquids, chemicals, and fire (UL94 standard).

[Everything We Know about the Vegas Sphere, So Far—A Running Blog]

"This solution empowers NHH to seamlessly showcase content from three PCs side by side, enhancing the educational experience at the school," he added. "Our choice of Alfalite was driven by its exceptional picture quality and outstanding viewing angle thanks to ORIM technology. It offers bright, high-quality visuals that elevate NHH’s teaching and learning environment.”