A Live-Event Production Company Turns to FOR-A/Alfalite for LED Panels. Here's Why

White Tie Productions president Ross Snyder wanted his customers to have the best available video wall technology. After seeing the wall at NAB Show 2023, he knew Alfalite was the answer.

White Tie, headquartered in Phoenix with an additional location in Orlando, purchased 120 Alfalite Litepix Series panels, making it the first live-event production company in the U.S. to do so. Sixty panels will be based in each location and the walls will be showcased in White Tie’s Phoenix studios when they are not out on live productions.

In the past five years, Snyder believes White Tie rented almost every major LED display on the market. And then came the experience at NAB in April. “When you see an Alfalite wall in person, it’s unique,” explained Snyder. “You can talk about LED all day long but until you see a camera pointed at it, you can’t fully understand how well constructed it is. These panels have an almost 180-degree, crystal-clear viewing angle, which is unlike any other LED.”

When not being used for customer events across the country, White Tie will house 60 1.9mm pixel pitch Litepix ORIM screens at its Phoenix location, and 60 2.6mm pixel pitch screens Litepix ORIM screens at its Orlando office. The Phoenix office has a 2,500 square foot streaming studio, where the White Tie team will utilize the 1.9mm video wall on set for virtual programming as well as live event rentals.

“It used to be that you didn’t go below 2mm on a portable wall for fear of damage,” said Snyder. “But with the ORIM on the 1.9’s, you get a really sharp on-camera image in a very well protected panel. Having fine pixel pitch displays on a live event is a game changer for the high-end shows we do. What we can do now in a live, studio setting is light years ahead of what was possible before.”

(Image credit: FOR-A)

Snyder attributed Alfalite’s patented ORIM (Optical Resin Injection Module) technology with changing the way he’ll be able to produce AV for live events. ORIM offers viewers a 175-degree viewing angle with perfect precision and no color degradation. ORIM technology also contributes to the durability of the panels. They can withstand water and physical constraints that would scratch (or worse) inferior screens.

“The diodes in panels are notorious for getting beaten up, particularly around the corners,” said Snyder. “ORIM is the most unique protection method I’ve seen. The FOR-A and Alfalite team at NAB were hitting the panels, running a ring across them, and nothing happened. Any other LED would have broken pixels immediately.”

With its Stack System (no tools required) design and front or rear panel access, the screens are a snap to install and maintain. They can be built into any size of LED wall or volume, creating virtual production and augmented reality spaces ideal for broadcast, corporate and educational applications.

“They’ve thought of everything,” said Snyder. “From the overall structure of the panel to the stacking and rigging hardware, the quality of the power supply, down to the data cable being permanently attached, it’s designed for use in live events. They looked at everything we need for live shows and integrated it into their walls.”

“As a company, White Tie pushes the boundaries, always searching for the best systems for their clients,” said Satoshi Kanemura, president, FOR-A Americas. “Ross and his team have been incredibly busy this past year and were looking for something that would make their live event stand out. That’s exactly what the quality and durability of Alfalite panels provide.”