How IHSE USA's New Gateway Creates the Ultimate Bridge to KVM-over-IP Networks

IHSE USA is set to unveil the Draco tera IP Gateway (opens in new tab). The Draco tera IP Gateway provides users with the ability to bridge multiple KVM matrices over existing IP networks within buildings, across campuses, and between remote corporate offices. Integrating the high levels of security and performance of the Draco tera KVM system with the flexibility and ease of connectivity inherent in IP-based communication, users can access remote computers and interact in real time with minimal latency and no visible artifacts.

"Now you can securely expand and connect multiple KVM systems across geographical locations with ease," said Dan Holland, marketing manager of IHSE USA. "Via a LAN or WAN, users have the ability to connect globally to KVM systems as one flat matrix. Whether organizations need a solution for intrabuilding connectivity, campus networks, intracity networks, or intercity networks, the Draco tera IP Gateway is the perfect link."

The Draco tera IP Gateway combines the best of both worlds. It allows secure, IP-routable site networking of KVM matrix systems without compromising operational flexibility, security, or maintainability. It currently supports up to eight bidirectional IP connections for bidirectional KVM operation with video resolutions of up to 4K.

In addition to the high level of security data transmitted throughout IHSE's KVM switching and extension systems, the Draco tera IP Gateway features IHSE's Secure Core technology, which prevents direct access to data within the KVM system from the IP network. This maintains the integrity of the KVM system and is consistent with countermeasures to potential cyberattacks.