How Gator Frameworks All-in-One Stand Helps Accelerate Digital Content Creation

Fresh off a successful debut at the NAMM Show in June, Gator Frameworks (opens in new tab) durable and convenient Stream Stand series are now available. Whether it is in the classroom or producing digital content for YouTube, speed and convenience are key to getting content created and posted in today’s competitive content market or to ensure students, customers, and followers have the information they need in a timely manner.

The Stream Stands are available in desk mounted or wheeled options. This series is an addition to the content creation series of products released by Gator Frameworks.

“We wanted to give content creators, instructors, and remote workers the ability to create pro-level content on the go with the new Stream Stand Series. When developing the product, we had an emphasis on ease of installation and portability for the end-user,” explained Rob McCoy, director of product management.

The Stream Stand organizes the vital components of your content creation station within easy reach. The stands are ideal for gaming, streaming, broadcasts, education, tutorial videos, distance learning and similar applications.

(Image credit: Gator Frameworks)

The all-in-one stands include six attachment options with height adjustable arms including:

tablet holder

laptop tray

boom arm

VESA mount

smartphone holder

ring light

The tablet holder, smartphone holder, laptop tray, and VESA mount (75x75 / 100x100 pattern sizes) all rotate to support portrait or landscape viewing.

