How FSR Brightens Christmas Day for Kids Living in Group Foster Home

Giving back is woven into the fabric of FSR (opens in new tab). So when the Florida non-profit, Kindness Shared Happiness Squared, sought sponsors to bring Christmas cheer to the young residents of a group foster home several years ago, FSR president Jan Sandri didn’t hesitate for a minute. Continuing the tradition in 2022, Sandri and FSR will send 44 kids and eight staff members to the movies on Christmas Day with gift cards for candy, popcorn, or any snack they chose.

[SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2022] (opens in new tab)

“These kids aren’t able to spend the holidays with family, but this program—the Annual Christmas Movie Trip—gives them something to look forward to. It’s the most wonderful gift we can give them on Christmas Day,” said Sandri. “They go as a group and are so excited. Last year one boy told me he felt like a king. We are so happy to work with this wonderful charity and bring joy to those that may not otherwise experience it this holiday season.”

The participants of the Christmas Day Movie Trip are all residents of a group foster home. In addition to the movie outing, each child will also receive a gift selected just for them.

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

Kindness Shared Happiness Squared is a non-profit organization created in 2015 to distribute happiness to kids in need and rescue animals. The organization is operated 100% by volunteers and all programs are free for participants.