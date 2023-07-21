How 4K UHD Projection Delivers Lifelike Visuals in Brazilian Parliament

The Legislative Assembly of the State of Goiás (Brazil), known as ALEGO, has installed Christie projection in the amphitheater where various parliamentary activities are held.

ALEGO installed audio, video, and broadcast solutions in its main spaces such as plenary sessions, auditoriums, session rooms, a TV studio, meeting rooms, and the amphitheater.

In the Carlos Vieira amphitheater, with a total area of 12,583 square feet and space for 692 seats, Seal Telecom installed a Christie 4K10-HS 1DLP laser projector to show 4K UHD content for conferences and other events.

“The installation required a projector with high resolution, high brightness and lenses capable of servicing a 200-inch projection screen at a distance of around 25 meters (82 feet),” explained Bruno Duarte, project designer, manager AV-GOV at Seal Telecom. “Christie's 4K10-HS fully met that set of requirements."

The Christie 4K10-HS projector, with 4K UHD resolution and 10,000 ANSI lumens, features Christie BoldColor Technology for improved color reproduction and more realistic images. It allows 4K@60Hz video transport with a single HDMI or Display Port cable, simplifying installation and cable routing. It also comes equipped with Christie Twist software for warping and blending, and is compatible with Christie Mystique, a camera-based alignment software.

“Its main strengths are the high resolution, high brightness, and the lenses capable of satisfying various screen sizes and distances, depending on the environment,” added Duarte.

The ALEGO amphitheater has already gained national recognition for the technical quality of the equipment and systems used. Duarte highlighted the service provided by Christie. “As a longtime partner of Seal Telecom," he said, "Christie provides us with the technical support we need.”