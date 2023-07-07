Christie Laser Projectors Illuminate Visitor Attractions

Over 80 Christie projectors—including the Christie DWU760-iS, DWU860-iS, and DWU960-iS models—have been fitted in the China Qiaodu Museum of Overseas Chinese and Jiangmen Local Chronicles Hall in Jiangmen City, as well as the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Talent Hub in Guangzhou. These projectors, supplied and installed by Christie’s trusted partner Jianye Display, are equipped with a fixed motorized zoom lens and an IP5X dust-resistant optical engine. They are highly regarded for their ability to create immersive and amazing experiences that delight guests.

“AV technologies, including projections, have been increasingly embraced by visitor attractions in China to bring exhibits to life with dynamic visuals,” said Zhongliang Li, technical director at Jianye Display. “Projection systems offer a versatile and visually stunning way to tell stories, educate, entertain, and create unforgettable moments for visitors. With advanced features like laser illumination, 24/7 operation, quiet operation, and omnidirectional capabilities, the Christie Inspire Series delivers striking visuals to these prestigious venues in Guangdong province, making it the ideal choice for enhancing visitor engagement and enjoyment.”

Opened in early 2023, the China Qiaodu Museum of Overseas Chinese vividly illustrates the struggles and significant contributions of overseas Chinese from Jiangmen. Close to two dozen Christie DWU760-iS and DWU860-iS projectors are used to illuminate a range of digital exhibits throughout the museum. These include projections of the Maritime Silk Road map, enchanting silhouette displays of Chinese emigration, historical portrayals of migration, highlights of overseas Chinese contributions to railroad construction, and projections focusing on Chinese language education, among other engaging installations.

(Image credit: Christie)

At the Jiangmen Local Chronicles Hall, 40 Christie DWU760-iS and DWU860-iS laser projectors have graced the exhibition areas offering a comprehensive and systematic showcase of Jiangmen’s history and ongoing development across various aspects, including nature, politics, economy, society, and culture. Serving as the city’s premier exhibition hall, it provides visitors with a holistic and organized presentation of Jiangmen’s rich history and current progress.

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Talent Hub is a cutting-edge facility that serves as a leading talent center, providing top-quality services and one-stop solutions for skilled individuals in the Greater Bay Area. The exhibition areas in the Talent Hub are powered by more than a dozen Christie DWU860-iS and DWU960-iS laser projectors, and a Christie 4K7-HS 1DLP laser projector. Colorful projections on a large, curved screen immerse visitors in a vast and lifelike environment, while a separate breathtaking 270-degree panoramic display transports guests to a world where they become an integral part of the projected content.

“These installations have mesmerized audiences and showcased the many capabilities of this high value and affordable projector series intended for small-to-mid-size environments," April Qin, senior director of sales for China, Enterprise, Christie, commented. "The combination of stunning visuals and advanced features has created immersive experiences that leave a lasting impact.”