HoverCam Now Shipping Pilot X Digital Teaching Station

The What: HoverCam has announced that its new Pilot X digital teaching station is now shipping. The teaching tool enables teachers to interact with and share content to displays in the classroom without being tethered to a computer or display.

The What Else: With the HoverCam Pilot X, teachers and presenters can work from an ergonomic and mobile teaching podium featuring a slide-out keyboard. For even greater freedom, the 13-inch, 10-point-touch tablet can be unlocked and used anywhere in the classroom. With multi-touch technology, the tablet features Windows 10 OS combined with the intuitive hand gestures of a mobile device. The system includes HoverCam's fold-out 4K 13MP document camera, as well as a built-in wireless HDMI transmitter that beams content to any interactive flat panel, projector, or display in resolutions up to 4K. And with HoverCam's ClassFusion software, it enables interactive whiteboarding and annotation for lesson recording. The notes, annotations, video, and audio of every lesson are captured in real time for students to access anytime and from any device for learning that goes beyond the classroom or training facility.

"The Pilot X is the first digital teaching station to truly put state-of-the-art interactive technology at teachers' fingertips," said Ji Shen, CEO of HoverCam. "They can teach from anywhere in the classroom and annotate or interact with content on the screen without having to turn their backs, taking advantage of spontaneous teaching moments that build meaningful connections and solidify students' grasp of new concepts."

The Bottom Line: The Pilot X combines a tablet computer with an Intel CPU, wireless 4K presentation capabilities, microphone, and a fold-out document camera in one wireless station.