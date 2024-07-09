HOLOPLOT Introduces Plan 2.0—Here's What You Need to Know

HOLOPLOT has released the latest version of its sound system design software, Plan 2.0. Earlier this year, HOLOPLOT upgraded its operating system, OS2.0 to enhance its core technology. Now, Plan2.0 gives users access to innovative new features and enhancements within the sound system design software itself. A new user interface and workflow improvements make designing and simulating sound systems more intuitive and efficient than ever.

“HOLOPLOT Plan serves as the gateway to HOLOPLOT's revolutionary technology. Our unmatched steering capabilities provide previously inaccessible levels of sound control, allowing you to precisely tailor your system design, which can be visualized inside the software,” said Adele Gardner, senior product manager for HOLOPLOT Plan. “Our aim is to make our unique capabilities easily accessible to our users. We offer the same, well established and familiar workflows known within the industry, and combine them with our advanced 3D audio-beamforming capabilities, all accessible via an intuitive interface that makes it easier than ever to work with HOLOPLOT systems."

Presets Functionality: Users can now create multiple presets within a single HOLOPLOT Plan project file. By switching presets, a user can change the entire beam layout, transforming the system, and venue, from live performance to cinema, from single-language conference to multi-language conference with multiple zones - all with a single button click.

Beam Library: Users can now generate an unlimited number of beams, all manageable through the new library view. Creating multiple versions of a beam simplifies beam management and removes limitations on creativity. All beams are optimized directly inside the software, making HOLOPLOT Plan an integral part of the HOLOPLOT workflow.

Real-Time Simulation and SPL Heat Maps: The integration of configuration and simulation into a single 3D view port allows for immediate feedback in real-time as well as adjustments, ensuring optimal sound distribution and clarity.