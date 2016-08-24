HOK’s Sargent to Present At CorpComm Expo 2016

CorpComm Expo announced that Kay Sargent, Senior Principal of Strategic Accounts and Workplace at HOK will present a seminar focused on environmental design at 10 a.m. on the first day of the Nov. 15-16, 2016 event at Chicago’s Navy Pier.



The presentation by Sargent, entitled, “Ideating the Modern Workplace and Campus Environment,” will discuss a user-centric approach to designing huddle spaces, classroom/training rooms, meeting rooms, common spaces and auditoriums that focuses on the goal of each space and the technology necessary to help facilitate and support successful outcomes.

Sargent's presentation will ensure attendees understand architectural design considerations and trends, learn key factors driving space planning today and understand the role of furniture, technology and connectivity.

“Design should be used to enrich people’s lives and help organizations succeed,” said Sargent. “Exceptional design ideas and solutions are best achieved through the creative blending of human need, environmental stewardship, value creation and art, stemming from a collaborative process that encourages multidisciplinary professional teams to research alternatives, share knowledge and imagine new ways to solve the challenges of the built environment.”