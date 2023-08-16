Hit the Slopes in Cairngorm Mountain's Immersive Exhibition

By Wayne Cavadi
This video shows off the impressive 270-degre twin-immersive display that takes visitors on a downhill adventure.

An impressive 270° twin-immersive display installed by Igloo Vision showcasing the Cairngorm Mountain.
(Image credit: Igloo Vision)

This past January, Scotland's Cairngorm Mountain—a mountain resort in the heart of Scotland’s Cairngorms National Park—opened the Cairngorm Immersive Exhibition. 

The exhibit features the largest panoramic display that Igloo has ever installed. Two curved screens combine to create a stunning immersive view and action on the mountain. A film shows the landscapes and wildlife on the mountain while a smaller screen provides images, information, and real-time updates on the conditions of the mountain. 

Nine Digital Projection E-Vision 5100-lumen projectors power the imagery on the displays and the Igloo Immersive Media Player (IMP)—and a smaller IMP Lite for the smaller display—bring it all to life. 

Wayne Cavadi
Content Manager

Wayne Cavadi is the content manager of Systems Contractor News. Prior to taking a leap into the Pro AV industry, Wayne was a journalist and content lead for Turner Sports, covering the NCAA, PGA, and Major and Minor League Baseball. His work has been featured in a variety of national publications including Bleacher Report, Lindy's Magazine, MLB.com and The Advocate. When not writing, he hosts the DII Nation Podcast, committed to furthering the stories and careers of NCAA Division II student-athletes. Follow his work on Twitter at @WayneCavadi_2 or the SCN mag Twitter page.