Hit the Slopes in Cairngorm Mountain's Immersive Exhibition

This past January, Scotland's Cairngorm Mountain—a mountain resort in the heart of Scotland’s Cairngorms National Park—opened the Cairngorm Immersive Exhibition.
The exhibit features the largest panoramic display that Igloo has ever installed. Two curved screens combine to create a stunning immersive view and action on the mountain. A film shows the landscapes and wildlife on the mountain while a smaller screen provides images, information, and real-time updates on the conditions of the mountain.
Nine Digital Projection E-Vision 5100-lumen projectors power the imagery on the displays and the Igloo Immersive Media Player (IMP)—and a smaller IMP Lite for the smaller display—bring it all to life.
You can check out the full case study here, or watch the video here to experience it yourself.