Hit the Slopes in Cairngorm Mountain's Immersive Exhibition

This past January, Scotland's Cairngorm Mountain—a mountain resort in the heart of Scotland’s Cairngorms National Park—opened the Cairngorm Immersive Exhibition.

[The Mountains Are Calling]

The exhibit features the largest panoramic display that Igloo has ever installed. Two curved screens combine to create a stunning immersive view and action on the mountain. A film shows the landscapes and wildlife on the mountain while a smaller screen provides images, information, and real-time updates on the conditions of the mountain.

Nine Digital Projection E-Vision 5100-lumen projectors power the imagery on the displays and the Igloo Immersive Media Player (IMP)—and a smaller IMP Lite for the smaller display—bring it all to life.

You can check out the full case study here, or watch the video here to experience it yourself.