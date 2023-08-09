Into the Wild: How the Indianapolis Zoo Is Immersing It Guests

It seems the way to a visitor's heart these days is to immerse them in an experience for the senses they have never before seen or felt. The Indianapolis Zoo is sticking with that popular trend, bringing guests into the wild with the help of The Elumenati, a design and engineering firm creating immersive visualizations for almost 20 years.

Guests are welcomed to the Indianapolis Zoo with an immersive trip at the Global Center for Species Survival. Inside the Schaefer Rotunda, guests are immersed into the 360-degree biodiversity experience Our Living Planet brought to life by The Elumenati's WorldViewer content engine and displays.

Though a complex system of technology, it is quite easy to manage for the zoo staff. The Elumenati designed a roughly 33-foot-diameter perforated aluminum screen suspended beneath the rotunda’s dome. With the help of Barco F80 projectors, The Elumenati designed a four-channel solution. The company also provided the lighting and all of it is easily controlled on a wireless tablet by the zoo staff.

Go ahead and take a tour yourself.