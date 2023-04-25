High-Quality Live Production Webcast - Weds., April 26 - Register Now

By Cindy Davis
( AV Network )
published

Join us Wednesday, April 26 at 2:00 p.m. ET for an engaging discussion on the new applications and tools used to create a high-quality live production.

High-Quality Live Production
Wednesday, April 26 at 2:00 p.m. ET

From virtual production studios for classrooms and training rooms to broadcasting town halls, to corporate and sporting events, high-quality productions have become a necessity. This panel discusses products, solutions, and best practices for ensuring broadcast-quality streaming and recording. 

>>  When and where broadcast quality is worth the investment

>>  Live video production tools and workflows

>>  Applications for virtual studio LED walls you hadn't considered

>>  The real cost of not creating a high-quality event

Special Guest Panelist: Joe Way, Director, Learning Environments Information Technology Services at the University of Southern California

Aaron Kipfer, Chief Technology Officer Neoti

Nic Milani, Vice President, Marketing and Business Development at Epiphan Video

Matt Morgan, Business Development Manager, Corporate Solutions at Ross Video

Webster Moyle, Key Account Manager at Absen

Cindy Davis (Moderator), Brand and Content Director of AV Technology

Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology.