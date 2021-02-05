HETMA to Host Spring Conference February 9-11

The Higher Education Technology Managers Alliance (HETMA) will host its third virtual conference—themed the Hybrid Life—February 9-11, 2021.

The event will focus on being successful in the new normal for the higher education vertical, with three days of keynotes, tech manager panel discussions, manufacturer solutions spotlights, and networking sessions.

Each day of the event will feature a keynote focused on problem areas in the AV industry, including diversity issues and the future of hybrid learning . The tech manager panels will cover areas like departmental leadership, eSports, production quality, relationship building, accessibility, and creating safe campuses.

HETMA's conference will also see AV manufacturers like AtlasIED, Legrand AV, and Shure presenting interactive sessions and demos on their leading technologies for making a safe and successful transition back to campus.

The event is complimentary and open to everyone who serves in or supports AV within the higher ed vertical. For more information or to register, click here.