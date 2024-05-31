Here's Why Churches Prefer the Christie Inspire Series Laser Projectors

Ontario houses of worship are quickly learning why Christie projectors have been installed in over 20 churches in the area. Specified and integrated by Christie partner Horizon Solutions, the Inspire Series delivers features that places of worship require.

Christie Inspire Series 1DLP laser projectors are a family of fixed lens projectors that offer users WUXGA or 4K UHD resolution, 24/7 operation, IP5X dust-resistant optical engine, and whisper-quiet operation. With brightness ranging from 7,150 to 9,600 lumens, Inspire Series offers up to 20,000 hours of reliable, virtually maintenance-free operation.

Established over 40 years ago, Horizon Solutions started by working almost exclusively with churches, and while its portfolio has expanded since to markets to include performance theater, education, and corporate, they continue to work closely with the places of worship market throughout Ontario, Canada, and understand the unique requirements of this market.

“Many churches are focused on utility—they use their projectors for sermon notes, song lyrics, and announcements, while others are looking for ultra-high definition video to augment their stage design," explained Carl Lukings, Horizon Solutions. “No matter the usage case, every church client is looking to balance quality, cost, and longevity in their projector purchase.” As a result, they are looking for a projection solution that is bright, budget-friendly, and has a laser light source, so it’s low maintenance. Christie Inspire Series 1DLP projectors are the ideal solution. “Inspire Series meets this market’s primary concern: how many lumens you can get for your dollar.

“The Inspire Series DWU960-iS specifically is a great projector for church theatres, where it’s used to project lyrics to hymns, for example,” adds Lukings. For many of Horizon’s clients, switching from their existing projector to an Inspire Series is an easy swap with a built-in HDBaseT input for digital video input over distance, and fixed, motorized zoom lenses with offset from the remote control.