How Christie Is Powering a Sci-Fi Interactive Adventure

Located at the ZGC Science Fiction Industry Innovation Center in Beijing, the new Wonderland Science Fiction Exploration Hall promises to engage guests through an interactive adventure. With Christie Pandoras Box and Widget Designer, this immersive sci-fi experience is targeted at teenagers and young adults and is set in deep space.

Divided into two themed experiences, Space Rescue and Space Dinosaur Base, participants must engage in specific tasks and games to successfully complete their mission. Space Rescue tasks participants with piloting a replica return capsule, docking with a space station, and restarting a control system at a biological base, all while wearing exclusive astronaut attire. Meanwhile, Space Dinosaur Base presents a dual challenge of bravery and intelligence as participants explore a chaotic space dinosaur base.

By utilizing advanced film industry technology and digital interactive tools from Christie Pandoras Box, the attraction pioneers the fusion of digital and real spaces, creating an immersive experience with diverse thematic explorations that are tailored for young visitors. Pandoras Box Software and Widget Designer were supplied and installed in this facility by Christie’s partner, Beijing De Yi Jia Chuang (Audiovisual).

“We’re delighted to be involved in this groundbreaking project, which is part of a larger initiative to develop Beijing’s burgeoning science and technology industry cluster,” said Daiyuan Wang, general manager of Beijing De Yi Jia Chuang. “Choosing Christie Pandoras Box to drive the visuals in this facility was a natural choice, given its proven track record in delivering versatile and high-performance show control and playback solutions that create breathtaking visual experiences.”

Christie Pandoras Box seamlessly facilitates the transition of distinct gaming scene effects for both immersive adventures, integrating multi-scene audio and video content with Widget Designer’s control algorithms, which adapt to various environments. The software is installed in two customized multimedia servers, each dedicated to immersive audio and visual integration for the respective themed experiences.

“This setup allows for precise control of multi-scene storyline effects and efficient network distribution, ensuring unified reception of multi-channel input/output signals and optimal control of game modules," Wang added. "This empowers the operator to achieve real-time and precise playback control of various audio and video content.”

The installation, spanning a month, left the client thoroughly impressed with the results. Even though Christie Pandoras Box works quietly behind the scenes, it adeptly tackled the intricate software and hardware coordination challenges inherent in scene creation, emerging as the ideal solution. Wang also notes that the cost to deploy Pandoras Box Software and Widget Designer for the Space Rescue and Space Dinosaur Base themed experiences remained well within budget, with the entire installation and delivery process executed flawlessly.