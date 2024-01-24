Here's What to Know about Crestron and 1 Beyond's New Optical Zoom Cameras

Crestron Electronics has launched an all-new 1 Beyond PTZ camera line. Featuring four cameras (the i12, i20, p12, and p20), each comes equipped with optical zoom to uphold the integrity and pixel quality of the images captured. The i12 and i20 were designed with built-in Visual AI framing and tracking capabilities, as have the p12 and p20 which are standard PTZ cameras that complement the Crestron Automate VX multi-camera speaker tracking solution.

Designed with larger meeting spaces in mind, the new Crestron 1 Beyond PTZ camera line addresses a critical need for automated cameras suited to provide an enhanced experience. In-room participants must be captured clearly and framed properly no matter where they are seated, elevating meeting equity and engagement. Static wide shots of a large meeting space are not sufficient to foster connection and communication among in-person and remote participants, and low-quality digital zoom or jerky automated PTZ movements can cause remote participants to disengage.

The cameras are easy to install and offer the flexibility to be used as part of a room solution or standalone. Each of the new cameras is in certification for Microsoft Teams and Zoom Rooms software, and were designed in-house to integrate seamlessly with Crestron Flex solutions powering a one-touch meeting experience for Microsoft Teams or Zoom Rooms software: With a single tap, users can initiate an automated, broadcast-quality video production that immerses live participants and results in high-quality collaboration for all.

The Crestron 1 Beyond i12 and i20 models are intelligent PTZ cameras boasting built-in Visual AI, perfect for enhancing framing and tracking in medium to large rooms. Crestron Visual AI detects and tracks a speaker even when the subject is turned away or wearing a mask, and anticipates behaviors for smooth, natural camera movement.

The Crestron 1 Beyond p12 and p20 models are standard PTZ cameras. The p12 is suitable for medium and large rooms with 12x optical zoom, while the p20 is ideal for large and extra-large rooms, offering 20x optical zoom. Crestron 1 Beyond cameras are designed for flexible deployment as standalone devices or as part of a multicamera solution. Using Crestron Automate VX multi-camera speaker tracking solution, up to 12 cameras can be leveraged in a single space with automatic switching, framing, and tracking based on who is speaking so every angle can be captured.