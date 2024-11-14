Here's How PPDS and Q-SYS Have Elevated Control and Management on Displays

PPDS and Q-SYS have launched a new plug-in bringing Philips digital signage, interactive displays, and All In One LED walls designed on Android SoC into the Q-SYS Platform for cloud-manageable audio, video, and control.

The PPDS Wave Plugin for Q-SYS offers benefits to the programmer by expediting integration, and to the users by allowing component management from a single interface, streamlining the experience and simplifying adjustments. It provides comprehensive display management, enabling users to easily access detailed display information and control settings such as power, volume, input source, brightness, and orientation, ensuring complete oversight and customization. Additionally, with a secure cloud connection and real-time status monitoring, this plug-in ensures reliable and safe operation of AV systems, providing peace of mind for users.

Supported by The Farm—an official development partner for Q-SYS plug-ins—and available now via Q-SYS Designer Asset Manager, the platform is compatible with the range of PPDS Wave-ready Philips Android SoC displays, including the Philips Signage 3000 Series (Q-Line), Philips Signage 4000 Series (D-Line), and Philips Interactive (T-Line), among others.