Absen Join Q-SYS Ecosystem with New Plug-In

Absen is now a contributor to the Q-SYS Ecosystem. With its new Q-SYS plug-in integration for Absen’s Absenicon, Absen collaborated with Q-SYS to create a market-ready control solution that integrates seamlessly into Q-SYS, a cloud-manageable audio, video, and control platform.

“We are very excited to finally have an often-requested Q-SYS plugin available for our icons products,” stated Trent Slyter, national sales director, Absen. “This plug-in is now available for any Q-SYS processor that uses Q-SYS Designer Software to control various devices in a room. This makes it faster and easier than ever to control our Icons within the Q-SYS environment. It has taken a lot of time and effort to bring this to fruition and we are very happy to have it in place.”

Absen worked closely with Q-SYS, who has fully vetted and endorsed the following plugin integration with a Q-SYS Certified badge (developed with Q-SYS and supported by Absen and Q-SYS):

Absenicon display control plug-in supports X and S Series products.

The Absenicon display plug-in enables all control functions included with the Absenicon wireless remote control within the Q-SYS platform.

The Absenicon plug-in supports control pin connectors for intelligent automations and control schemes.

“We are proud of our collaboration with Absen to create a plugin integration that will enable elevated experiences across our shared customers,” said Geno Zaharie, principal, alliances and ecosystem, Q-SYS.