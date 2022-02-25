Harman Pro Solutions Get the Outdoor Party Started at Australia's Cali Beach Club

Cali Beach Club hired MadisonAV and the Prestige Group to design and install a complete Harman audio distribution system consisting of JBL Professional loudspeakers and Crown amplifiers. The unique, open-air audio setup included 80 loudspeakers, including many in nearfield positions to minimize spill outside the venue.

Harman Professional Solutions recently partnered with Prestige Group and MadisonAV to outfit Australia's Cali Beach Club with state-of-the-art weather-resistant audio solutions for top-notch sound in outdoor conditions.

[Case Study: CMET Creates Versatile Auditorium with HARMAN Professional Solutions]

Cali Beach Club is a $10 million Ibiza-inspired beach club in the heart of Surfers Paradise. Surrounded by residential development, the venue showcases a new type of beach club with pools, open-air spaces, outdoor deck areas and cabanas overlooking the picturesque Gold Coast beach. In order to deliver immersive audio experiences for its guests while minimizing noise pollution for its neighbors, Cali Beach hired MadisonAV and the Prestige Group to design and install a complete Harman audio distribution system consisting of JBL Professional loudspeakers and Crown amplifiers.

[XTEN-AV Strengthens AV Platform with Harman Professional]

"Cali Beach is the first of its kind," said Matthew Keegan, Partner, Artesian Hospitality. "It offers multiple restaurant options, a beach volleyball court, an outdoor cinema and more. The club has neighbors right next door, and there are no walls or roofs to assist in managing noise levels. We needed a sound system that would mitigate unwanted dispersion while maximizing the quality of the sound within the venue. We've been very happy with the JBL system. It's been an extremely smooth experience working with both Prestige and MadisonAV. They faced a challenging task, and we're very happy with the results."

'The club has neighbors right next door, and there are no walls or roofs to assist in managing noise levels,'said Matthew Keegan, Partner, Artesian Hospitality . 'We needed a sound system that would mitigate unwanted dispersion while maximizing the quality of the sound within the venue. We've been very happy with the JBL system.' (Image credit: Harman Professional Solutions)

Prestige Group and MadisonAV designed a unique, open-air audio setup that included 80 loudspeakers, including many in nearfield positions to minimize spill outside the venue. The team outfitted the outdoor cinema and main DJ area with left and right arrays of JBL CBT70J-1 and 70JE-1 column speakers to achieve high output levels with decent pattern control and extended bass response. They also installed highly weather-resistant AWC15LF loudspeakers below the screen in the cinema area and on a circular truss in the DJ area. Additionally, the team included AWC82 speakers as rear fills in the DJ area to deliver excellent clarity for speech and music.

[UNLV Uses Harman Professional Solutions for Hospitality Hall]

In the cabanas, MadisonAV and Prestige installed JBL AWC62 full-range loudspeakers, while JBL AWC82 all-weather loudspeakers occupy the bars and booths. In the pool area, JBL-CBT-1000 loudspeakers provide asymmetrical vertical coverage. Crown CDi Series amplifiers power the entire system, and BSS signal processors with BLU Link networking offer low-latency operation and responsive controls.

In the cabanas, MadisonAV and Prestige installed JBL AWC62 full-range loudspeakers, while JBL AWC82 all-weather loudspeakers occupy the bars and booths. (Image credit: Harman Professional Solutions)

"The three most crucial goals were weatherproofing, achieving tight pattern control and making it sound great-given that we're right next to the beach," said Nathan Wright, general manager, Prestige Group. "JBL ticked all the boxes. JBL's weatherproof speakers have the right SPL specifications for the project, including the speaker dimensions, dispersion characteristics and frequency responses that we needed. We used a combination of CBT column speakers and AWC full-range coaxial speakers. They worked seamlessly to create the right audio experience for everyone."