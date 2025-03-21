Hall Technologies Unveils 'Ultimate USB 3.2 Extension Solution'

Introducing the Discovery 3 Series that delivers high-speed data transfer, multi-format connectivity.

The new Hall Technologies USB solution.
(Image credit: Hall Technologies)

Hall Technologies has officially launched the Discovery 3 Series. This new USB 3.2 extension system that delivers high-speed data transfer, multi-format connectivity, and integrated power solutions. Designed for AV professionals, IT managers, and commercial integrators, the Discovery 3 Series offers unmatched flexibility and performance in both box and wallplate form factors.

“The Discovery 3 Series is built to eliminate the limitations of traditional USB extenders,” said Ken Eagle, CEO at Hall Technologies. "We’ve designed a solution that not only extends USB 3.2 data at full speed over long distances but also integrates power delivery and DisplayPort Alt Mode for video out, making it the most versatile and future-proof USB extender available today.”

The Discovery 3 Series is engineered to meet the needs of modern AV, IT, and hybrid workspaces, offering USB 3.2 Gen 1x1 extension at 5 Gbit/s with seamless backward compatibility for USB 3.0, 2.0, and 1.1 devices. Unlike other solutions that compromise on speed or connectivity, Discovery 3 extends full USB 3.2 performance over 295 feet (90 meters) using Cat6a/7 cabling, ensuring high-speed data transfer without lag or compression.

Whether you need an in-wall installation or a traditional box enclosure, Discovery 3 adapts to your specific project needs with an interchangeable form factor. There is the wallplate version ideal for conference rooms, classrooms, and corporate AV setups, providing a clean, professional in-wall/in-table solution. There is also the box version designed for AV racks, under-desk mounting, or portable applications.

It also powers devices and extends video signals. The built-in Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE) module provides up to 90W USB-C charging, allowing laptops and other devices to be powered directly from the extender—no additional power bricks needed. Additionally, with the HT-DSCV3-RX-V2, users can extend video signals from a single USB-C source to two HDMI displays. This is a game-changer for multi-display workstations, Dual Touch IFP's, and collaborative meeting spaces.

Designed for seamless deployment, Discovery 3 features Power over HDBaseT (PoH), allowing power to be supplied from only one side (TX or RX)—simplifying installation and reducing cable clutter. The built-in RS-232 pass-through adds another layer of control and convenience, enabling remote device management from either the source or display location.

