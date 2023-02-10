Hall Technologies Announces Distribution Relationship with ADI Global Distribution

Hall Technologies and ADI Global Distribution have entered a new distribution relationship. ADI customers across EMEA will now have access to the comprehensive line of end-to-end Pro AV solutions from Hall Technologies.

“As part of our global expansion strategy, we’ve partnered with ADI to bring our human-centric products to their clients. Hall’s focus is on truly understanding what customers need and offering top quality products to exceed those needs. We look to ADI as a key strategic partner to help us grow our brand and customer base in the region. We’re thrilled to collaborate with ADI and look forward to our mutual growth opportunities,” said Hall Technologies vice president of sales and marketing, Hal Truax.

"ADI remains committed to expanding our Pro AV portfolio of products and providing our customers with the products they need to successfully design and install integrated solutions." said Chris Godfrey, senior category manager, Pro AV. "We're really excited work with Hall Technologies and further expand ADI's Pro AV product portfolio."