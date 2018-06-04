Hall Research Launches HSM 44 BX HDMI Matrix Switch

The What: Hall Research has released the HSM 44 BX, a 4K 4X4 HDMI Matrix Switch with simultaneous HDMI and HDBaseT outputs, which it will showcase at InfoComm 2018 booth N1145.

Hall Research's HSM 44 BX HDMI matrix switch

The What Else: The 4K matrix is a 4x4 cross-point switch in a compact 1-RU enclosure. Each output has an integrated video splitter so that simultaneous HDMI and HDBaseT are provided. The HDBaseT outputs extend HDMI, IR, RS-232, Ethernet, and Power over a single CAT6 cable to 100m (328 ft) and are compatible with all compliant HDBaseT receivers such as Hall Research's HBX-R which is a cost effective Receiver that provides HDMI, IR, RS-232 and IP (Ethernet) extension and sources its power from the matrix for maximum convenience.

The HSM-44-BX supports HDMI resolutions up to 4K @ 30 Hz 4:4:4 and 4K @ 60 Hz 4:2:0. It also supports HDCP 2.2 and 1.4, 3D, deep-color, PCM, Dolby, DTS, and HD audio standards. The matrix intelligently calculates EDID for each input based on the EDID of the connected sinks.

The Bottom Line: The HSM-44-BX matrix is ideal for conference rooms, multimedia presentations, digital signage, houses of worship, and many other environments.

More on InfoComm 2018: The Manufacturers' Must-See Guide