Guitar Center to Host Benefit Concert For Music Education

The Guitar Center Music Foundation is hosting a benefit concert for music education on Oct. 24. The foundation aims to keep music education alive and available in U.S. schools and communities through its grants of instruments to music education programs.

The event, held at the Troubador in West Hollywood, CA, will be co-hosted by Scott Goldman and Nia Peeples. The benefit will feature a concert and both live and silent auctions. Artists schedule include: Robby Krieger of The Doors, Richie Furay of Buffalo Springfield & POCO, AJ Croce, and more.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.troubadour.com/event/1888833-guitar-center-music-foundation-los-angeles/