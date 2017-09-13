GRAMMY Museum At L.A. LIVE Selects Toshiba for Digital Signage

Toshiba America Business Solutions announced the implementation of digital signage for the GRAMMY Museum at L.A. LIVE, an AEG owned venue in Los Angeles.



The addition of Toshiba's digital technology in the GRAMMY Museum strengthens the companies' alliance, which extends across many high-profile AEG assets and venues throughout North America and Europe.

Toshiba's digital signage highlights the exterior of the GRAMMY Museum while promoting the venue's upcoming performances, exhibits and education initiatives. The recently installed Toshiba LED signage was designed to enhance the exterior of the GRAMMY Museum and increase Museum attendance, especially foot traffic from L.A. LIVE.

"We have already seen a positive impact from Toshiba's digital signage," said Scott Goldman, GRAMMY Museum Executive Director. "Our staff has reported a steady increase in attendance for all events."