GOOOAL—Daktronics Displays Score Big at Soccer Venues

Daktronics (opens in new tab) video displays recently made waves at a pair of soccer venues while unveiling its All Sport Pro Soccer to fans at the August 10 All-Star Game in Minnesota.

Minnesota United FC is first professional soccer team to use new Daktronics software at All-Star Game

(Image credit: Daktronics)

When professional soccer stars take the pitch for the All-Star Game at Minnesota United FC’s Allianz Field on Aug. 10, Daktronics will be supporting the match with the company’s LED displays as well as their latest soccer-specific control software, All Sport Pro Soccer. This solution allows operators to quickly and easily share another level of data on video displays to support the overall production and match-day experience for soccer fans, players and coaches.

“Supporting the largest sporting events on the largest stages is something we’re used to at Daktronics, and featuring our latest control upgrades for soccer at the All-Star Game is something we’re very proud to see happen,” said Daktronics vice president of live events and spectaculars Jay Parker. “We’re looking forward to an exciting match at Allianz Field, which is an amazing venue, and to seeing the production deliver a next-level atmosphere for fans to enjoy the best players in the league compete.”

The All Sport Pro Soccer software brings video display and scoring control on a single device and integrates with Show Control for a flexible game-day production capability at Allianz Field. The software provides roster management, shootout user interface, data integration and match summary information.

All Sport Pro Soccer can be used at all levels of play. It can be run through the Show Control computer or a connected client device such as a laptop, tablet or smartphone. Show Control is flexible, powerful and proven in the live events industry as an easy-to-use system that supports productions of any size, including professional soccer’s All-Star Game.

New Daktronics Video Display Lights Up Monterey Bay F.C. Matches

(Image credit: Daktronics)

Daktronics has also partnered with Monterey Bay F.C. to design, manufacture, and install a new LED video display and audio system at Cardinale Stadium in Seaside, CA. The display was installed this spring and is currently engaging and entertaining audiences for soccer and other special events.

“We are thrilled to partner with Daktronics, they were wonderful to work with,” said Monterey Bay F.C. president Mike DiGiulio. “The LED video display is a focal point of our stadium. It creates an amazing atmosphere here on game days, and we look forward to utilizing the display to entertain our fans for years to come.”

The LED video display measures approximately 17 feet high by 32 feet wide and features 15-millimeter pixel spacing to deliver excellent image clarity and contrast to fans in every seat. It features industry-leading environmental protection ensuring it operates as expected in the California outdoors.

The display is capable of variable content zoning allowing it to show all the expected video and content at every event. This includes one large image or multiple zones to show any combination of live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.

“We are anticipating one of the best game-day environments in the USL at Cardinale Stadium in Seaside, CA,” said Eric Cain, Daktronics sales representative. “To complement the large video display and scoring system, Daktronics is also installing a robust audio system that will provide high-end sound for the entire stadium seating bowl and additional speakers in the beer garden, entry gates and VIP suite.”

The new audio system will be integrated into the video and scoring system at Cardinale Stadium. It provides full-range sound reproduction and clear, intelligible speech for a powerful audio experience for fans and audiences at every event.

Daktronics included its powerful Show Control solution with this installation. This industry-leading system provides a combination of display control software, world-class video processing, data integration and playback hardware that forms a user-friendly production solution.

In addition to the equipment installation, Monterey Bay F.C. will also receive a content package that will be produced and delivered by Daktronics Creative Services.