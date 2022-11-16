Get to Know Optoma's New High Brightness WUXGA Laser Projectors

Optoma has launched the newest additions to its lineup of high-brightness laser Pro AV projectors: the ZU1300 and ZU1100. With 14,400 and 11,500 lumens respectively, the Optoma ZU1300 and ZU1100 deliver stunning, high-brightness images with razor-sharp quality, as well as extreme flexibility with seven interchangeable lenses, including an ultra-short-throw lens, to meet the needs of even the most complex installations. These projectors enhance Optoma’s range of interchangeable lens projectors from 11,500 lumens up to 22,000 lumens with the ZU2200.

[9 Large-Venue Projectors and Key Features Experts Recommend as Live Events Return] (opens in new tab)

As part of Optoma’s DuraCore laser lineup, these interchangeable lens high-performance projectors feature 4K HDR compatibility, pure engine video processing, and color matching to produce visually striking, lifelike images with exceptional detail and high color accuracy. Built for low maintenance operation, the ZU1300 and ZU1100 offer 24/7 operation capabilities, up to 30,000 hours of laser lifetime, and an IP6X certified optical engine for dependable performance. With several built-in installation features, including horizontal and vertical keystone correction, portrait and 360-degree orientation support, and edge-blending and warping, Optoma’s projectors provide superior versatility for virtually any installation environment.

“We are thrilled to enhance our award-winning projection portfolio with the ZU1300 and ZU1100 projectors, providing our ProAV customers with a full range of high brightness laser projectors,” said Allen Pestell, head of product marketing at Optoma. “By providing our customers with a variety of robust display solutions, we continue to deliver on our promise to innovate products that address the ever-evolving performance needs of the ProAV market.”

[SCN Installation Showcase 2022]

A value-added solution, the Optoma Management Suite (OMS) is available on the ZU1300 and ZU1100, offering IT administrators and technicians a real time remote platform to monitor, manage, and diagnose multiple displays simultaneously. OMS enables technicians to check the status and make configurations to optimize performance and broadcast emergency messages, alerts, or announcements across on-site displays.

Optoma ZU1300 and ZU1100 key features: