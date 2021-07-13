Genelec Debuts G Innovation Lab, Seeks Engineering Talent

Genelec is establishing the first branch of its new G Innovation Lab in Kuopio, Finland, with the goal of nurturing creativity and entrepreneurship in the Savilahti region of the country, and attracting imaginative professionals to the area. Starting with a Discovery Event Pitch Challenge this August, Genelec aims to recruit a team of “startup-minded” individuals to further develop the innovative thinking that has helped inspire the company’s developments over the last four decades.

Opening this August in Kuopio’s KPY Novapolis Microkatu, the G Innovation Lab will be the home to talented individuals with complementary skills, but with a deeply shared interest in the audio industry, who will begin work this autumn. The Lab’s location is also designed to facilitate even closer cooperation with regional universities and educational institutions, something Genelec has long valued and nurtured.

[Genelec Creates Mike Chafee Audio Pioneering Scholarship]

To kickstart the recruitment process for the G Innovation Lab, the Discovery Event Pitch Challenge takes place on August 23 and 24, and is a hybrid live/online event organized in conjunction with Finnish “talent pond” experts Pondi. At the event, career seekers and entrepreneurs will be given a chance to present their ideas to a panel of senior figures at Genelec. This creates an opportunity for candidates to find out more about Genelec and show the panel how they and their ideas can help make the company’s business, and the pro audio industry in general, stronger.

“The ongoing transformation in our society, technology, industries and audio community is profound and extremely exciting,” said Siamäk Naghian, managing director, Genelec. “Our own success as a company has always been fueled by individuals determined to push the boundaries of their imagination, and we see the G Innovation Lab as an essential vehicle for unleashing the hidden creative potential existing in our local community and attracting new talent to the region.”

Entries for the Discovery Event Pitch Challenge opened on July 5; to find out more about the event, click here.