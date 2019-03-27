Gartner: Top 10 Strategic Technologies Impacting Higher Ed in 2019 (Campus Technology)

"According to IT research firm Gartner, artificial intelligence conversational interfaces, predictive analytics and digital credentialing are among the top technologies that higher education CIOs should be watching this year. The company's analysis of the top 10 strategic technologies impacting higher ed ranges from IT-oriented tech, such as security and risk management, to tools focused on student success, such as nudge tech and career software. What they all have in common: They will be key technologies for institutions looking to 'enhance their competitive advantage and support emerging business models.'"—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

How are predictive analytics different than nudge technology? How important are AI conversational interfaces? Gartner has your answers. This Top Ten List from the global research firm is a must-read for higher ed stakeholders who want to stay a step ahead.