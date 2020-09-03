G&D Launches Showroom for Remote KVM System Demos

Guntermann & Drunck (G&D) has announced ControlCenter-Xperience, a new showroom to present the company’s latest KVM solutions. Starting October 1, visitors will be able to tour the facility to see how KVM systems interact with different applications in a control room environment. Guests will also get a live demonstration of how G&D's KVM systems and their control options can be optimally integrated into an installation.

In the ControlCenter-Xperience, G&D will present their equipment on site, but also remotely via live video. In the future, the company will be able to offer its customers and partners a platform for personal live consulting on a real control room application and present its comprehensive product range in action, independent of time and place. This way, customers will not only benefit from G&D's know-how but can also book individual live or remote tours to fit their projects.

Related: The Technology Manager's Guide to Command and Control

(Image credit: Guntermann & Drunck)

The ControlCenter-Xperience showcases a complete control room setup where the computer equipment has been moved to a separate technology room. The main focus here will be on the interaction of the systems and technologies for customers or partners and the company as a consultant. Among other things, visitors can experience functions for control room applications, control options via API, and solutions for optimal control of video walls.

Reservations for live demos can already be made on G&D’s ControlCenter-Xperienece website.