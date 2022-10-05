FSR’s Glenn Collinge Tapped to Deliver Technology Session at NECA

FSR (opens in new tab)’s Glenn Collinge has been tapped to present a session at NECA (National Electrical Contractors Association) designed to deliver practical information for optimizing cabling infrastructure in intelligent buildings. The session, titled Structured Cabling for Intelligent Buildings is part of NECA’s Technology Track which is aimed at streamlining and improving the path to success for electrical contractors. Collinge is scheduled to present on Monday, October 17 at 3 p.m. CT on the show floor. NECA 2022 Convention and Trade Show will take place October 15-18 at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, TX.

Glenn Collinge (Image credit: FSR)

Glenn Collinge, strategic relations manager for FSR, has over 40 years of installation, project management and design experience that includes over 20 years assisting engineers, customers and end users with systems design. He has been an AVIXA/InfoComm Certified Technology Specialist for 18 years and has taught numerous classes for AIA, InfoComm, NSCA and BICSI nationwide since 2001. His current responsibilities at FSR include new product design and education of architects, engineers and end users. Collinge has been active with BICSI for almost 20 years.

Collinge’s presentation will delve into the best practices for optimizing cabling infrastructure in intelligent buildings by breaking down the steps required to achieve a properly designed cabling infrastructure that delivers predictable performance and has the flexibility to accommodate moves, additions, and changes. Collinge will also explain how to maximize system availability, provide redundancy and talk about the importance of future proofing the system. The session will discuss the main components and applications that comprise a smart building’s ICT cabling, including backbone cabling, horizontal cabling, PoE, pathways, and spaces.

FSR will be exhibiting its range of audio visual, IT, and electrical infrastructure products in Booth 2428 at the NECA Show, the largest of its kind in North America. Attendees gather to talk face-to-face with executives from 300-plus manufacturers to customize solutions, find the latest, most advanced products and services, and take advantage of educational workshops geared to providing the knowledge necessary to thrive in today’s competitive marketplace.