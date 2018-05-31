FSR Continues Tradition of Sponsoring Tech Manager’s Reception at InfoComm 2018

FSR will continue its long-standing tradition of sponsoring the exclusive, invitation-only Tech Manager’s Reception at InfoComm 2018. The reception is one of many events and fundraisers FSR supports leading up to and during the show held in Las Vegas.

The popular Tech Manager’s Reception will be held in rooms N263 and N263C at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, June 6, from 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. The event is designed specifically to give technology managers the opportunity to network and share stories and successes with colleagues while enjoying food and beverages.

“InfoComm is the key industry event for FSR from a business growth perspective, but it is also a great opportunity for us to show our support for the ProAV industry,” says company president Jan Sandri. “In addition to meeting current and potential customers, and rolling out new products, we get the chance to sponsor a number of high-profile events. The Tech Manager’s Reception, one of our favorites, is designed to inspire lively discussions about our industry, serve as a venue to share ideas, and it’s just fun for these managers to take a break during the show.”

FSR will have numerous new products on display in Booth C2128, including a focus on its flagship infrastructure platform, a growing number of power products, switchers, cables and several new HuddleVU Collaboration Bundles to choose from.