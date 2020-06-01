Free Webinar: The New Normal in the Digital Workplace

(Image credit: Future)

AV Technology is hosting a free webinar titled "Bring Your Own Meeting: The New Normal in the Digital Workplace" on June 24 at 2 p.m. ET.

Tim Albright, founder of AVNation and contributor to AV Technology, and Lieven Bertier, director of GTM strategy and services meeting experience at Barco, will discuss the transition to AVoIP in video-enabled meeting rooms.

“None of us really know what the landscape of offices and meeting spaces will look like until we get back to work. Companies are preparing to offer employees the option of working from home but will still need to meet safely. That’s where the expanded idea of BYOD into Bring Your Own Meeting will offer designers, integrators, and their clients the power to create safe meeting spaces," said Albright. "Barco has been at the forefront of connecting disparate devices for years so they are in a unique leadership position to help with this next evolution.”

For more information or to register, visit bit.ly/NewDigitalWorkplace.